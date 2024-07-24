GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka government’s decision to oppose NEET is impractical, say academicians

Supreme Court has made NEET mandatory for admission to UG medical courses

Published - July 24, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of students waiting to write NEET at Canara college in Mangaluru.

A file photo of students waiting to write NEET at Canara college in Mangaluru.

A section of academics have termed as impractical the decision of the State Cabinet to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses and said there is no other option but to continue with the NEET.

President of Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA) M. Mohan Alva said the Supreme Court made NEET mandatory for admission to medical courses in 2017. It also laid down that the NEET has to be held in accordance with the syllabus prescribed by the NCERT to assess students from State boards, CBSE and ICSE institutions.

“We need to abide by the SC order,” he said, and added that except for NEET there is no other mode of assessing around 3 lakh aspirants for the 11,000-odd medical seats in the State.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is in the dock this year with 50 out-of-syllabus questions being asked, and the government is yet to take concrete steps to bring credibility to CET.

The State government is saying that it will follow Tamil Nadu in opposing NEET. “Tamil Nadu has been saying it for long. But it has not enacted any legislation to implement the same,” he said.

Secretary of KUPMA and chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak said the problem with this year’s NEET was that is was too easy and hence more student scored more than 600 marks. “The State government should not waste time in opposing NEET, which requires assent of the SC,” he said.

Vijay Moras, managing director of Mangaluru-based Centre for Advanced Learning that trains students for JEE, NEET, Olympiad and other competitive examinations, said like the way the Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by IITs and NITs, the NEET should be conducted by acclaimed institutions namely AIIMS and JIPMER.

“This will help in maintaining the sanctity of NEET,” he said, adding that NEET should be conducted online.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.