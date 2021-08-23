Karnataka government yet to receive caste census report: Minister

MANGALURU

23 August 2021 13:31 IST

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary says report is being evaluated by State Backward Classes Commission

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the government will take a call on releasing the caste-based socio-economic census report once the report is submitted by the State Backward Classes Commission.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on August 23, the Minister said that earlier when in Opposition in the Legislative Council, he too had demanded release of the report.

Mr. Poojary said that some cases relating to the census are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

The Minister said that the Commission was earlier headed by H. Kantharaj. When he (Mr. Poojary) enquired about the report, Commission Chairman H. Jayaprakash Hegde said that it is in the evaluation stage. Once the report is ready and submitted to the government, an appropriate decision will be taken on releasing the findings.

The census had been done in 2015 by the Congress government headed by then chief minister Siddaramaiah. The aim was to ascertain the socio-economic status of various castes in view of passage of the 127th Constitution Amendment Bill to restore the power of States to decide quotas in Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.