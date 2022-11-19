Karnataka government will erect memorial in the name of unknown freedom fighters in Bengaluru: Bommai

November 19, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

A memorial for freedom fighter Kedambady Ramayya Gowda to come up in Bengaluru too

The Hindu Bureau

The statue of freedom fighter Kedambady Ramayya Gowda was unveiled by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Bavutagudde near Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government will erect a memorial bearing the names of unknown freedom fighters at a prominent place in Bengaluru.

Speaking after unveiling the statue of veteran freedom fighter Kedambady Ramayya Gowda at Bavutagudde here, Mr. Bommai said memorials have a significant place worldwide. Besides replicating the history and culture, they also reflect the pride and identity of a region. The younger generation should be made aware of sacrifices made thousands of freedom fighters in obtaining freedom.

Mr. Bommai said the government would erect Mr. Gowda’s memorial in Bengaluru too and would include his life history in school curriculum. The government would also take a suitable decision to name places in the coastal region by freedom fighters.

Stating that thousands had sacrificed their life in the freedom struggle, Mr. Bommai noted the first of the struggles were launched by farmers. Having born in an agriculture family, Mr. Gowda was dreaded by the British. When farmers become warriors, revolutions happen, he said pointing out at the farmers’ struggle led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government recently unveiled the 108 ft statue of Kempe Gowda, who built Bengaluru, at the Bengaluru International Airport. He was the one who built several tanks, forts, markets etc., creating the modern Bengaluru. He inspired creation of new Karnataka.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the struggle initiated by Mr. Gowda two centuries ago could not be forgotten. Fisheries Minister S. Angara recalled farmers led by Mr. Gowda had laid siege to the British treasury at Banglegudde in Sullia. Work on preserving the treasury was on, he said.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said the action of farmers led by Mr. Gowda in hoisting the Tulunadu flag for 13 days at Bavutagudde in 1837 was suitably recognised with the installation of his statue. Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly U.T. Khader, Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, and others were present.

