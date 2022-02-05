Karnataka Government to select achievers for Rajyotsava awards: Minister

MANGALURU

05 February 2022 14:28 IST

Taking a cue from the Central Government with respect to Padma awards, the Karnataka Government too will select achievers from different walks of life for the Rajyotsava awards from 2023, said Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar in Mangaluru on February 5.

“We will skip the process of calling applications for Rajyotsava awards. The government will select achievers and bestow them with the award. There will be no question of influencing the government to give the awards to select persons.”

Mr. Kumar said a committee will be set up four months before the scheduled date of announcement of winners, and it will be tasked with finding achievers.

Inspiring the youth

Earlier, speaking about Padmashri awardee Mahalinga Naik, the Minister said he has inspired youth to take up tasks that help the society. “The government cannot take up all work. Mr. Naik has shown the way people can contribute towards development of a region,” he said and lauded his singlehanded effort in digging a 72-metre tunnel for irrigating his and other fields in the area.

“If more such people take up such tasks, then there will not be any water scarcity. There will be no fight for water,” he said. Mr. Naik has opened the eyes of the government on the need for more efforts to conserve groundwater.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premanand Shetty and Chairman of Sharada Educational Institutions M.B. Puranik also addressed the gathering.