Mangaluru

Karnataka Government to release ₹500 crore to restore infrastructure damaged in heavy rains and floods: Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Vidyasagara Tirtha, seer of Krishnapur Mutt, in Udupi on July 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU July 13, 2022 14:47 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 14:48 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will soon release ₹500 crore to restore public infrastructures damaged in heavy rains and floods across Karnataka.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with officials, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts in Udupi on July 13, the Chief Minister said that the priority of the State Government is to restore damaged roads, including small bridges and culverts, and make them motorable at the earliest. Fallen and damaged electric poles and power supply lines will be restored using this fund. Additional funds will be released after the next meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Bommai said that Karnataka will seek funds from the Union Government under NDRF after collating all data related to rain and flood-related damage in districts across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to mitigating sea erosion in the coastal belt, the Chief Minister reiterated that ‘sea wave break technology’ will be implemented over a one kilometre stretch at Ullal, near Mangaluru, on a trial basis. If the technology turns out to be useful, it will be extended to other parts of the coastal belt.

The Chief Minister said that crops in 355 hectares have been damaged by rain and flood in the three coastal districts in Karnataka. In addition, 1,062 houses suffered damages and a total of 2,187 km of roads were damaged.

Mr. Bommai visited Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi and called on Vidyasagara Tirtha, the seer of Krishnapur Mutt, who his holding the paryaya (responsibility of the daily rituals in the temple).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
flood
Related Articles
Read more...