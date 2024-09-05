GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka government suspending official over MUDA scam reveals violation of law: Basavaraj Bommai

Published - September 05, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking at a meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking at a meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the State government suspending an official relating to MUDA scam clearly shows the government admitting to violation of law.

Speaking to presspersons in Mangaluru, Mr. Bommai said that since the matter relating to the Governor’s sanction for prosecution of the Chief Minister is before the court, one has to wait for the final decision of the court.

Asked about BJP State Mahila Morcha chairperson C. Manjula’s call for political parties to constitute internal committees to address complaints on sexual harassment cases, he said that there should be a probe in such cases. There must be an inquiry, and the government should decide, he said.

Mr. Bommai was in Mangaluru to attend the party meeting in connection with selecting candidate for the upcoming byelection to the Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Bodies’ Constituency.

He said: “The selection process will be based on fundamental structures. We will discuss with leaders and seniors how to proceed with the election process. The core committee decided to send me to Mangaluru to gather opinions from party workers and leaders.”

Published - September 05, 2024 09:17 pm IST

