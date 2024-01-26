Karnataka government providing the real ‘Rama Rajya rule’, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

January 26, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka government is providing the real ‘Rama Rajya’ rule by effectively implementing the five guarantees and realising promises made to people before the Assembly elections, said Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26.

In his Republic Day address at the Nehru Maidan, Mr. Rao said the concept of Rama Rajya is nothing but providing an administration to meet the needs of people. In the last seven months, the government has worked to realise promises made to people and answer their needs. “We are providing the real Rama Rajya rule,” he said.

Talking a jibe at the BJP and Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists, Mr. Rao said some people were trying to give a narrow outlook of the persona of Lord Rama, who is revered by all for his righteousness. “How can people, who are filled with hatred, intolerance, and jealousy in their heart, do Ram bhajans and get the blessing of Lord Ram,” he said.

Expressing the need to preserve Constitutional values, Mr. Rao said people should strongly condemn those who favour changes in the Constitution. The federal structure stands for the ability of the State and the Central government to work together and meet each other’s concerns. All States have the same equal rights and responsibilities. “If there is any unequal treatment, it hurts the federal structure,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Rao inspected the guard of honour of personnel from police, excise, fire, home guards and NCC cadets and hoisted the national flag. He then saw the cultural programmes of students from different schools and colleges.

The city police had made extensive security arrangementsfor the event. Barricades were placed to prevent people from entering the centre of Maidan. There was skirmish between district administration authorities and photo journalists over restrictions on movement of the latter in the maidan, which led photo journalists to leave the venue during the speech of Mr. Rao.

