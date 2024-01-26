GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka government providing the real ‘Rama Rajya rule’, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

In his Republic Day address at the Nehru Maidan, the Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister says the concept of Rama Rajya is nothing but providing an administration to meet the needs of people. In the last seven months, the government has worked to realise promises made to people and answer their needs

January 26, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking after inspecting the Republic Day parade at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking after inspecting the Republic Day parade at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Karnataka government is providing the real ‘Rama Rajya’ rule by effectively implementing the five guarantees and realising promises made to people before the Assembly elections, said Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26.

In his Republic Day address at the Nehru Maidan, Mr. Rao said the concept of Rama Rajya is nothing but providing an administration to meet the needs of people. In the last seven months, the government has worked to realise promises made to people and answer their needs. “We are providing the real Rama Rajya rule,” he said.

Talking a jibe at the BJP and Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists, Mr. Rao said some people were trying to give a narrow outlook of the persona of Lord Rama, who is revered by all for his righteousness. “How can people, who are filled with hatred, intolerance, and jealousy in their heart, do Ram bhajans and get the blessing of Lord Ram,” he said.

Expressing the need to preserve Constitutional values, Mr. Rao said people should strongly condemn those who favour changes in the Constitution. The federal structure stands for the ability of the State and the Central government to work together and meet each other’s concerns. All States have the same equal rights and responsibilities. “If there is any unequal treatment, it hurts the federal structure,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao inspecteing the Republic Day parade at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao inspecteing the Republic Day parade at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Earlier, Mr. Rao inspected the guard of honour of personnel from police, excise, fire, home guards and NCC cadets and hoisted the national flag. He then saw the cultural programmes of students from different schools and colleges.

The city police had made extensive security arrangementsfor the event. Barricades were placed to prevent people from entering the centre of Maidan. There was skirmish between district administration authorities and photo journalists over restrictions on movement of the latter in the maidan, which led photo journalists to leave the venue during the speech of Mr. Rao.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.