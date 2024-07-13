Karnataka Government orders release of ₹50 lakh for establishing Kundapura Kannada Study Chair in Mangalore University

The State Government on July 11, ordered releasing ₹50 lakh towards establishing Kundapura Kannada Study Chair in Mangalore University as per the University Syndicate resolution of May 16, 2022, and the February 26, 2024 letter by the then Chairperson of Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release order comes ahead of the 5th Vishwa Kundapra Kannada Sammelana scheduled in Bengaluru on August 17 and 18.

During the May 16, 2022 Syndicate meeting, the University had decided to set apart ₹25 lakh as the corpus fund for the proposed Kundapura Kannada Study Chair. Out of ₹8.5 crore reserved for the development of universities, ₹50 lakh would be released to Mangalore University towards the Study Chair, said the July 11 order by the Higher Education Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the University Syndicate resolution, Mr. Hegde in his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the University needed ₹1.5 crore for establishing the Study Chair. He said Kundapura Kannada was the mother tongue in Kundapura, Byndoor and Brahmavara taluks of the Udupi district while it was so for people in parts of Hebri, Kaup and Udupi taluks too. He said the University had written to the higher education department seeking ₹1.5 crore grant in this regard.

Also, the Kundapra Kannada Pratishthana, Bengaluru, too had sought establishing the study chair during the Vishwa Kundapra Kannada Habba held in Bengaluru on July 23, 2023, Mr. Hegde pointed out.

A native of Korgi village in Kundapura taluk, Mr. Hegde had represented the erstwhile Brahmavara Assembly constituency thrice and was the district in-charge minister for the undivided Dakshina Kannada district during the J.H. Patel government. He was instrumental in carving out of Udupi district out of Dakshina Kannada. He was also the MP of the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency during 2012-14 and unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.