Karnataka government has insulted teachers by withholding best principal award, say BJP leaders

Published - September 05, 2024 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP, speaking to media persons in Udupi on Thursday.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP, speaking to media persons in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The BJP leaders said on Thursday that the government has insulted teachers by withholding the best principal award for 2024-25 to B.G. Ramakrishna, principal of Government PU College, Kundapur.

Speaking to presspersons in Mangaluru, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that forces behind the hijab controversy are still active. Anti-national elements are still at work. At that time, the principal was merely performing his duty as per the orders of the State government. The High Court had also upheld the Government Order. The case is pending in the Supreme Court. In such a situation, withholding the award for a teacher who was selected by the government is not right. “This is disrespect shown to the teaching community.”

Somewhere, certain forces and favoritism politics have played a role. Amid global changes, these decisions have been made. The Chief Minister should intervene and ensure that the award is given to the teacher, Mr. Bommai said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, told presspersons in Udupi that the government has insulted the teaching community. The government withholding the award is painful and surprising. The principal had only implemented the Government Order as a government servant. The government should make it clear whether it honours the verdict of the High Court or the government’s agenda over the hijab issue. Mr. Poojary said that the government should present the award to the principal.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna alleged in Udupi that the government has insulted teachers to appease communal forces. The MLA said that he condemned the decision of the government. Its decision has lowered the morale of teachers. “It is unfortunate that the government is indirectly supporting communal forces by taking such a decision,” Mr. Suvarna said. If the government did not reconsider its decision an agitation will be launched to boost the morale of teachers, the MLA said.

0 / 0
