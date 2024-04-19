Karnataka government focusing on harnessing more solar power, says Energy Minister

April 19, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Energy Minister K.J. George said on Friday, April 19, that the State government is focusing on harnessing more solar power in addition to conventional methods of generating power through coal and hydel power projects.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, he maintained that though the State is facing drought the government is managing the power situation well.

He said that the government had sanctioned a 2,000 MW capacity solar power park at Pavagada in 2014-15. Now farmers in Pavagada have come forward to give 10,000 acre of land on lease in addition to the land available for the park for the extension of the park. Farmers in Madhugiri also have come forward to give their land for solar park. The government will focus on harnessing more solar power.

The Minister said that the government is ready to extend its support if the existing private thermal power plants like Adani Power Ltd. in Udupi decides to expand their power generation capacity.

Mr. George, who is the Congress election in-charge for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that the BJP is spreading lies against Congress to win the elections.

‘‘Voters have decided that the INDIA bloc should win the election in the nation’’ he said.

He said that the demonetisation by the BJP caused trouble to the people, people also suffered due to the faulty implementation of GST and mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation.

The BJP did not fullfill the majority of the promises that it made in the manifesto for the 2019 elections. Its promise of generating two crore jobs a year to youth has also not been fulfilled, he said.

