Karnataka government failed to manage drought, alleges Yediyurappa

May 03, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa alleged on Friday, May 3, that the State government has failed to manage drought and is pointing fingers at the Union government for not being able to deal with the situation.

He was speaking at the BJP Lok Sabha election campaign at Byndoor in Udupi district, before conducting a roadshow. Byndoor Assembly segment is under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that Karnataka is facing an unprecedented drought this year and farmers and common people are suffering a lot. But the State government is not bothered to attend to the vows of the people. Hence, people are upset over the State government. It will reflect in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on May 7, he said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the party candidate B.Y. Raghavendra has done enough development works in Shivamogga constituency and people are observing it.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that he is confident that people will elect his son to the Parliament with a huge majority.

The former Chief Minister claimed that Narendra Modi wave is widespread across the country and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will win over 400 seats in the elections. He claimed that the BJP will win all 28 seats in Karnataka.

President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP K. Annamalai, who was a former Superintendent of Police of Udupi district, said that there was no unity among Opposition parties in the country. They faced a dearth of leadership. The Opposition parties have failed to project their Prime Ministerial candidate. But the NDA, he said, has a strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the country successfully since a decade.

The party candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA of Byndoor Gururaj Ganthiholi took part in the roadshow.

Earlier, all the leaders visited Kolluru Mookambika temple.