Karnataka government discussing restricting Gruha Jyothi scheme to poor families: H.M. Revanna

The State government is considering restricting the Gruha Jyothi scheme ensuring upto 200 units of free power only to poor families, said H.M. Revanna, chairman of the State-level Guarantee Implementation Committee, in Mangaluru on Friday.

“Yes, there is a discussion on restricting the (Gruha Jyothi) scheme to poor families. A decision is yet to be taken,” Mr. Revanna told The Hindu on the sidelines of the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting, which was chaired by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Mr. Revanna further said the government is weeding out ineligible BPL cardholders.

In the meeting, Mescom Managing Director D. Padmavathi said 5.51 lakh of the 5.61 lakh eligible consumers are beneficiaries of the scheme in the Mangaluru Circle of Mescom. The government released ₹268 crore in 2023-24 and ₹120 crore so far this year to Mescom. The number of beneficiaries is dynamic and covers all those who consume upto 200 units a month.

Mr. Rao asked the Mescom MD to refine the list of beneficiaries to include only those who are poor. “The scheme is meant to benefit only the poor. But presently many wealthy persons are taking benefit. We need to change this,” he said.