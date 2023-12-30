Karnataka gets two Vande Bharat and one Amrit Bharat trains

December 30, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka got three new trains, two Vande Bharat Express and one Amrit Bharat Express, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off six VB and two AB services in virtual mode from Ayodhya while inaugurating the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station on Saturday.

Train No. 20646/20645 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central VB Express (except Thursdays) was flagged off in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others. The service was accorded ceremonial reception at Udupi, Karwar and Madgaon. Regular services of this train will start from December 31 with Train No. 20646 leaving Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 1.15 p.m. Train No. 20645 leaves Madgaon at 6.10 p.m. and reaches Mangaluru Central at 10.45 p.m.

The Coimbatore Junction-Bengaluru Cantonment-Coimbatore Junction VB Express was flagged off in the presence of MP P.R. Natarajan, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and others at Coimbatore Junction. The inaugural special was accorded ceremonial reception en-route. Regular services (except Thursdays) will start from January 1. Train No. 20642 leaves Coimbatore at 5 a.m. to reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 11.30 a.m. Train No. 20641 leaves Cantonment at 1.40 p.m. to reach Coimbatore at 8 p.m.

Mr. Modi also flagged off Train No. 13434/ 13433 Malda Town (West Bengal)-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Weekly Express from Malda. Train No. 13434 leaves Malda Town on Sundays at 8.50 a.m. to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 3 a.m. on Tuesdays via Kharagpur, Bhubaneshwar, Vijaywada, Nellor and Katpadi. Train No. 13433 leaves SMVT Bengaluru at 1.50 p.m. on Tuesdays to reach Malda Town at 11 a.m. on Thursdays.

Amrit Bharat is an LHB push-pull train with locomotives at both the ends and non air-conditioned coaches with special facilities for passengers.

Though the flagging off was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m., the programme was advanced to 10.30 a.m. However, finally, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the services and the trains began their journey, it was 12.10 pm. Invitees, including dignitaries, had to remain confined inside the rakes from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

