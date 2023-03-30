Karnataka elections: Arms will have to be deposited before April 24, says Election Officer

March 30, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

All arms licence holders in Dakshina Kannada will have to compulsorily deposit their weapons with their jurisdictional police stations or with the authorised dealers, before April 24 in view of the May 10 Assembly elections, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Election Officer M.R. Ravikumar.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said that it applies to farmers who possess guns for the protection of crops and others with weapons for self protection. The weapons can be taken back from May 20 onwards, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the associations of arecanut and coconut growers in the district have submitted memoranda, requesting to exempt farmers, holding guns for crop protection, from depositing them.

The matter has been discussed by forming a committee as farmers have mentioned that a Kerala High Court order said that only those facing criminal cases or having a criminal background will have to deposit the arms during elections. Hence the opinion of the Election Commission has been sought on the same.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said that if the Election Commission issues a direction that those without criminal cases or criminal records need not deposit the arms, then the guns can be returned.

Dr. Amathe said that the district, excluding Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, has 9,400 arms licence holders.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said that of 1,659 arms licence holders under the commissionerate, 1,120 have deposited their arms.

The Deputy Commissioner said that eight companies of central paramilitary forces, will arrive in the district in April to help maintain law and order for the elections. Each company will have 120 personnel. Later they will conduct route marches as a confidence building measure.

Mr. Jain said that area domination and area familiarisation will begin once the forces arrive.