Karnataka Digital Economy Mission signs over 25 letters of intent with Saudi Arabian companies for Mangaluru Digital Economy Cluster

September 15, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Saudi Arabian companies signed over 25 letters of intent with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) during a recent roadshow at AI-Khobar, Saudi Arabia to expand their business in Mangaluru cluster, according to Rohith Bhat, Lead Industry Anchor of Mangaluru Cluster.

Saudi Arabian companies expanding their business in Mangaluru cluster might generate more than one thousand employment in the next 8-12 months, Mr. Bhat said.

He told reporters here on Friday that over 150 Chief Experience Officers and 35 CEOs participated in the roadshow held on September 7 while KDEM-Industry delegation met multiple potential investors during the visit

The KDEM supported the roadshow led by industries from Mangaluru cluster to showcase the potential of Mangaluru as an emerging technology hub and an investment destination.

KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta led the delegation comprising Mr. Bhat, NASSCOM Karnataka Regional Head Bhaskar Verma, Novigo Solutions CTO Mohammed Hanif, Expertise Contracting Co. Ltd., CEO Mohammed Ashif, CII Mangaluru President Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, GlowTouch Technologies representative Shyamprasad Hebbar, Petrocon Engineers and Consultants partner Mohammed Avais, Partner and KCCI’s Director Ashith Hegde.

Speakers at the roadshow discussed topics relating to business opportunities emerging in Karnataka, including industrial friendly policy, social infrastructure and its readiness, incentives and subsidies offered by the government, talent availability, case studies of companies that have invested in Mangaluru cluster and how emerging tech clusters have been a shining example of “Beyond Bengaluru” programme in the State.

Mr. Bhat said the successful meetings and interactions with the local medium and large companies from eastern province of Saudi Arabia indicated that they are looking to make Mangaluru as their second home for their business with focus areas of IT services, Back Office operations and Engineering Design Services.

He further said, being the region with the highest literacy rate in the State, a GDP of $20 billion and a rich history of entrepreneurial talent hub of India, Mangaluru is at the forefront of industrial growth in Karnataka. Through partnerships with Saudi Arabian companies, KDEM foresees multiple collaborations with industry players and innovation promotion in Mangaluru.