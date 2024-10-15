GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Congress govt. will fall in six months: R. Ashok

Published - October 15, 2024 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok speaking at a BJP district convention near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok speaking at a BJP district convention near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Tuesday said the BJP will form the government in the State in a year’s time with the fall of the Congress government.

Speaking at a convention of local representatives organised by the BJP in Bantwal, Mr. Ashok said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been mired in controversies related to MUDA site allotment and misappropriation of Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation’s fund. Circumstances are such that Mr. Siddaramaiah will resign shortly as Chief Minister. There is a tussle among Congress leaders to become the next Chief Minister. “In another six months, this government will fall. We are confident of forming the next government,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the party was confident of Kishor Kumar Puttur’s victory in the byelection to the Legislative Council’s Dakshina Kannada Local Representatives constituency.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said after the BJP’s padayatra, Mr. Siddaramaiah gave up the claim for ₹62 crore compensation and made his wife return the sites and thus admitting his wrongdoing.

