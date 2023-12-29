ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka coast’s first Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Madgaon to be flagged off on December 30

December 29, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Inspecting the preparations for the launch, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said two new platforms at Central too will be inaugurated on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP; D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru South MLA; Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi and others inspected the preparations for the Saturday’s flagging of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Friday, December 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Preparations are in full swing to flag off Karnataka coast’s first semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express, between Mangaluru and Madgaon in Goa, on Saturday, December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service remotely along with five other VB Express and two new Amrit Bharat trains while inaugurating the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at 11 a.m. The inaugural Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express leaves Central at 11 a.m., Udupi at 12.27 p.m. and Karwar at 2.54 p.m. to reach Madaon at 4.40 p.m.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP; D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA; Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division and others inspected the last-minute preparations for the programme on Friday, December 29, at the Central.

Mr. Kateel told reporters that the formal stage programme starts at 10 a.m. with addresses by invitees. Mr. Modi flags off the services simultaneously at 11 a.m. after which the inaugural run will locally be flagged off by the dignitaries.

Tourist destinations

The MP said connecting Mangaluru and Madgaon, two tourist destinations, the new Vande Bharat Express, could usher in a new era in the tourism sector. Tourists visit in large numbers various places in Karnataka coast as well as Goa and the new service would be of much help to them. Those visiting Goa and Mangaluru for other reasons, including education, healthcare, religious places etc., too get benefited from the service, Mr. Kateel said.

He further said demands are made to the Railway Minister to extend the existing Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram VB Express to Mangaluru Central and to introduce a new VB Express between Mangaluru Central and Ernakulam (Kochi). The Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central VB may be a reality after the completion of the Railway electrification between Subrahmanya Road and Sakleshpur Stations after March.

Additional platforms

Mr. Kateel said the newly constructed Platforms 4 and 5 at Mangaluru Central will be dedicated to the Nation during the VB Express flagging off on Saturday. The new platforms will be equipped with all necessary infrastructure by January 15, he added.

