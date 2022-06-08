Karnataka Coast Guard holds motorbike rally, cleans Panambur beach to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka Coastal Security Police and Karnataka Police taking out a motorbike rally from Panambur to Kaup to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 08, 2022 00:37 IST

Karnataka unit of the Indian Coast Guard organised a motorbike rally from Panambur in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district to Kaup in Udupi district on Tuesday to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In addition, the Coast Guard personnel along with others, cleaned the Panambur beach near where the Karnataka headquarters of the coast guard is located.

According to S.B. Venkatesh, Commander and Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard, Karnataka, 75 motorists, comprising coast guard personnel, Karnataka Coastal Security Police and Karnataka police, took part in the motorbike rally covering 75 k.m. in two-way between Panambur and Kaup in the forenoon.

En route, the bikers created awareness amongst the local populace on the importance of environmental management and protection. It was aimed at sensitizing the coastal population and fishermen on safety, security, and environmental issues at sea.

Akshy Sridhar, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation flagged off the rally at Panambur.

Beach cleaning

In addition to coast guard personnel, NCC cadets and a team from New Mangalore Port Authority joined in cleaning the two km long beach area.

The coast guard also held an interaction with fishermen on the occasion on coastal security.

“The active participation of the fishermen during the interaction was indicative of the enthusiasm and involvement of the coastal populace. It was also a part of continued effort by the coast guard to improve the relations with the coastal populace and fishermen folk,” the Commander said in a statement. (EOM)