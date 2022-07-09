Karnataka coast continues to receive very heavy rainfall; two houses completely damaged in Udupi district

Water from a nearby pond entered the Bhajana Mandir at Sri Mahamaya Temple owing to the rain in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

July 09, 2022 23:30 IST

Met Department issues red alert till July 12 morning

The twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi continued to receive very heavy rains on Saturday too, with the velocity getting reduced in DK. Two houses were completely damaged in Udupi district due to rains.

The Met Department has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka districts till July 12, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, up to 204 mm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heavy rains lashed areas in Dakshina Kannada district that received an average rainfall of 100 mm with Mulki receiving 190 mm rainfall, followed by Moodbidri with 140 mm.

Udupi district received 122.9 mm average rainfall with Hebri taluk receiving the highest, 161 mm rainfall, Karkala town 150 mm, and Kota town 140 mm.

A landslip on a hill was reported from Chittur village near Vandse in Kundapur taluk, partially damaging a house.

At Brahmagiri in Udupi city, a two-wheeler driver was injured and a car was damaged after a huge tree fell on the Brahmagiri-Ambalapady Road during the day.

The houses of Yogish in Navunda and Fatima in Badakere were completely damaged in Byndoor taluk, Udupi district, owing to heavy rains and floods in the Souparnika river.

The government estimated losses to be ₹4 lakh each. About 20 houses were damaged partially in Karkada, Irvathur, Sahnkaranarayana, Kundapura, Hangaluru, Aluru, Rattadi, Amparu, Yadadi-Mathyadi, Mudradi, Navunda, Badakere, Kirimanjeshwar, and Shiroor.

The Arabian Sea continued to remain aggressive with the Met Department warning high waves up to 4 m and asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for a couple of days. Current speeds would vary between 50-70 cms while strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 km/h was likely to prevail along and off the Karnataka coast.

Sea erosion continued with the aggressive waves eating into the landmass at Batpady, Uchchila, Ulla and Sashihithlu in Dakshina Kannada and Padubidri, Kaup, Maravanthe, Kirimanjeshwara and Shiroor in Udupi district.