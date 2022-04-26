Karnataka CM to visit Jain temple after attending PM’s video conference from Mangaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be on a day-long visit to Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district on April 27

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be visiting the Savira Kambada Basadi (thousand-pillar temple), which is called Tribhuvana Tilaka Choodamani by Jains, at Moodbidri. The town is known as the Jain Kashi. The presiding deity is the eighth tirthankara Chandraprabha. The temple is also known as Chandranatha Basadi. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be on a day-long visit to Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district on April 27

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers on COVID-19, which is scheduled on April 27, from Mangaluru.

According to a statement from the office of the Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai will attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the video conference facility available in the office of the Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat.

Mr. Bommai would be on a day-long visit to Dakshina Kannada on April 27. According to his itinerary, the Chief Minister will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport from Bengaluru at 11.20 a.m. and proceed to the zilla panchayat office in Mangaluru to attend the Prime Minister’s meeting, which is scheduled at noon.

Mr. Bommai will inaugurate the ‘Annadasoha building’ of Excellent PU College in Moodbidri at 3 p.m. and then visit the popular Jain basadi (temple). He will lay the foundation stone for construction of the new building of Moodbidri Press Club at 3.50 p.m. He will inaugurate the administrative building of Moodbidri taluk and also lay the foundation stone for several development works in Mulky-Moodbidri Assembly segment.