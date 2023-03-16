ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM describes guarantee card of Congress as nothing but a visiting card

March 16, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was responding to a question whether BJP has become desperate after the Congress made major promises, including free electricity, in the runup to Assembly elections in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking with mediapersons at a helipad in, Mangaluru on March 16, 2023.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the ‘guarantee card’ being given by the Congress promising to implement its poll promises is nothing but a ‘visiting’ card’.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mangaluru on March 16 to attend government schemes’ beneficiaries’ meet, Mr. Bommai said, “What is the need for a guarantee card? Does it mean their oral promises are not to be relied on?”

He was responding to a question whether BJP has become desperate after the Congress made major promises, including free electricity, ₹2,000 a month to women in every household, free 10 kg rice, ₹1,000 to every household to address price rise, and ₹500 towards GST compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To another question about differences of opinion among leaders, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, V. Somanna and others, Mr. Bommai said Mr. Yediyurappa is the strongman of the party, and other leaders were like his children. “Differences of opinion between the father and children could be resolved any time,” he said.

On utilising helicopter services to quell forest fires raging across the Western Ghats, the Chief Minister said the government has not thought of that measure as yet. Every possible measure is being taken to douse forest fires, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US