Karnataka CM describes guarantee card of Congress as nothing but a visiting card

March 16, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the ‘guarantee card’ being given by the Congress promising to implement its poll promises is nothing but a ‘visiting’ card’.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mangaluru on March 16 to attend government schemes’ beneficiaries’ meet, Mr. Bommai said, “What is the need for a guarantee card? Does it mean their oral promises are not to be relied on?”

He was responding to a question whether BJP has become desperate after the Congress made major promises, including free electricity, ₹2,000 a month to women in every household, free 10 kg rice, ₹1,000 to every household to address price rise, and ₹500 towards GST compensation.

To another question about differences of opinion among leaders, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, V. Somanna and others, Mr. Bommai said Mr. Yediyurappa is the strongman of the party, and other leaders were like his children. “Differences of opinion between the father and children could be resolved any time,” he said.

On utilising helicopter services to quell forest fires raging across the Western Ghats, the Chief Minister said the government has not thought of that measure as yet. Every possible measure is being taken to douse forest fires, he said.