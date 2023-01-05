ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM agrees to upgrade Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell as corporation, says Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

January 05, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the proposed corporation will be under the Department of Backward Classes

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has agreed to upgrade Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell constituted by the Karnataka Government as a corporation.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on January 5, the Minister said that the proposed corporation will be under the Department of Backward Classes. A delegation led by Nalin Kumar Kateel, president, Karnataka unit of the BJP and the Member of Parliament representing Dakshina Kannada met the Chief Minister in Bengaluru on October 5 to submit a memorandum to constitute a corporation.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who was a part of the delegation, said that the Chief Minister agreed to allocate funds for the proposed corporation in the 2023-24 budget. The corporation will help with the educational of candidates belonging to 26 sub-sections, including Billava, Ediga and Naamdhaari communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Constituting Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation is the main demand of Billavas and Edigas, he said.

The delegation comprised Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian, Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik, Sagar MLA H. Halappa and Vikhyatananda and Renukananda, seers of Solur mutt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US