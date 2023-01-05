Karnataka CM agrees to upgrade Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell as corporation, says Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

January 05, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has agreed to upgrade Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell constituted by the Karnataka Government as a corporation.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on January 5, the Minister said that the proposed corporation will be under the Department of Backward Classes. A delegation led by Nalin Kumar Kateel, president, Karnataka unit of the BJP and the Member of Parliament representing Dakshina Kannada met the Chief Minister in Bengaluru on October 5 to submit a memorandum to constitute a corporation.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who was a part of the delegation, said that the Chief Minister agreed to allocate funds for the proposed corporation in the 2023-24 budget. The corporation will help with the educational of candidates belonging to 26 sub-sections, including Billava, Ediga and Naamdhaari communities.

Constituting Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation is the main demand of Billavas and Edigas, he said.

The delegation comprised Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian, Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik, Sagar MLA H. Halappa and Vikhyatananda and Renukananda, seers of Solur mutt.