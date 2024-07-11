Karnataka Chief Minister should take responsibility for Valmiki corporation scam, says MLC

Stating that B. Nagendra, former Minister and Ballari Rural MLA, has been made the scapegoat in the scam reported at Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, said here on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take responsibility for the scam.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Nayak alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who speaks against corruption and in favour of socialism, has misused his power in the illegal allotment of alternative sites of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to various beneficiaries.

Sites have been allotted to the Chief Minister’s wife illegally. The irregularities reported in the allotment of sites should be investigated by the CBI and the State government should hand over the probe into it to the Central agency, he said.

The MLC said that as per the guidelines of MUDA, if it acquires three acres of land the landowner can be allotted two sites. But in this case the Chief Minister’s wife has been allotted 14 sites, Mr. Nayak claimed, stating that Mr. Siddaramaiah should respond to the same.

He maintained that the Directorate of Enforcement searching the premises linked to Mr. Nagendra, who was Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal, chairman of the corporation, was based on a complaint by the Union Bank of India.

The Congress questioning the search shows how the grand old party has lost its morale, he alleged.

The MLC said that the BJP will raise the MUDA matter in the Legislative Assembly session beginning July 15.