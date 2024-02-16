Karnataka Budget promises ₹3,000 crore for fisheries sector, reiterates development of major ports in Uttara Kannada

February 16, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, February 16, announced setting apart ₹3,000 crore for the all-round development of the fisheries sector even as he reiterated the proposals to construct all-weather ports at Keni and Pavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district, while presenting the 2024-25 Budget.

The State’s first sea ambulance will be introduced at ₹7 crore in Karnataka coast, a promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the election campaign last year. Mr. Siddaramaiah also announced doubling the compensation being paid to fishermen during the seasonal ban on fishing, from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 under the Matsya Asha Kiran Scheme.

He also announced final assistance to 10,000 house-less fishermen for the construction of houses through various housing schemes of the government. Modernisation of 16 fish seeds production centres would be done with NABARD assistance at ₹20 crore cost, he said.

Other announcements included setting up a fisheries research centre at Manki/Kasarkod in Honnavar taluk, establishment of aqua parks, and a well-equipped fishing harbour at Murdeshwar in Bhatkal taluk.

New ports

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government expects an investment of ₹20,000 crore in the coming years in coastal Karnataka by harnessing the potential of the 320-km coastline. This could be achieved by providing port, railway, and air connectivity in the region. The government was committed to expanding maritime trade and coastal tourism.

For this, the government would frame the Karnataka Inland Waterways and Water Transport Development Policy to attract greater participation in the sector, the Chief Minister said.

A deep-sea and all-weather port with 30 million tonnes per year capacity at an estimated cost of ₹4,200 crore would be developed at Keni in Uttara Kannada under the PPP model. The government has also floated an international tender for the development of a mega port at Pavinakurve in Uttara Kannada at ₹3,048 crore cost under the PPP model.

Four berths were identified at Karwar, Malpe, and Old Mangaluru ports to be developed under PPP model. Dredging was being undertaken at Karwar, Old Mangaluru, and 11 other minor ports in a phased manner. A feasibility report was under preparation for the development of a multi-purpose port at Manki in Uttara Kannada. Also, modern ship-building facilities were being developed at Old Mangaluru and Hangarakatta ports in PPP model.

Under the Sagaramala project, 26 works were being undertaken at ₹1,017 crore, of which the State would bear ₹530 crore, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

