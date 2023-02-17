HamberMenu
Karnataka Budget has skipped IT park, new industrial area for Mangaluru: KCCI

The president of the KCCI M. Ganesh Kamat says that it was expected that the government would attend to the long-pending demand for an IT park in Mangaluru as also outlay for the new industrial area at Balkunje which is still hanging fire

February 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said on Friday, February 17, that it is a big disappointment that no specific mention was made in the State Budget 2023-24 for setting up an IT park and a new industrial area in Mangaluru.

The president of the KCCI M. Ganesh Kamat said, in a statement, that it was expected that the government would attend to the long-pending demand for an IT park in Mangaluru as also outlay for the new industrial area at Balkunje which is still hanging fire. Moreover, the long-pending demand of MSMEs to reduce stamp duty on mortgage of property to banks for loans has not been addressed. The developmental issues of Dakshina Kannada have not been addressed in the Budget.

It is hoped that out of the separate fund allocated for development of major district roads, Dakshina Kannada which contributes huge amount to the exchequer will be given a fare share, he said adding that the proposal to ease CRZ norms is a silver lining for the people of Coastal Karnataka.

It is a typical election-year Budget, the KCCI said adding that as a sop to businesses and industries which are suffering from legacy issues on GST front, the proposal to set up a Kar Samadhan Scheme to settle old dues with reduced interest up to October 30, 2023 is welcome, it said.

