Karnataka Budget has completely ignored the coastal belt, says Congress in Mangaluru

February 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress said on Friday, February 17, that the State Budget for 2023-24 has completely ignored the coastal belt.

The president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and MLC K. Harish Kumar said, in a statement, that the Budget document was BJP’s election manifesto and the Budget speech was its farewell speech. “The total loan of the State has crossed over ₹3.22 lakh crores. It is a loan Budget,” he said.

The president of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd., Mangaluru, A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi welcomed the announcement of ₹10 crore to the Agriculture and Horticulture Research Centre at Theerthahalli to develop new technology for the management of diseases affecting arecanut crops and also to enhance productivity.

Mr. Kodgi said: “The cooperative welcomes the grant towards research which shows the commitment of the government in responding to the arecanut growers plight.”

The increase in interest-free loan amount from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh to farmers is appreciable. Huge amount has been sanctioned for irrigation and subsidy towards purchase of agricultural machinery. The Bhoo Siri scheme is set to benefit 50 lakh farmers. Under this scheme, farmers with Kisan Credit Cards will get an additional subsidy of ₹10,000. The Jeevan Jyothi Insurance scheme for farmers and families worth ₹150 crore has been declared. The fund has been granted for the comprehensive development of the agriculture sector. “It is a good and balanced Budget as it has provided funding to agriculture and other sectors,” Mr. Kodgi said.

The State spokesperson of the BJP and former MLC K. Ganesh Karnik said that the Budget was pro-farmer. The Budget has taken into account all sections of society. It has provided justice to women, students, farmers and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people, he said.