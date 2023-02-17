Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Greenfield ports at Keni and Pavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district under PPP, marina at Byndoor beach

February 17, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Government will develop two all-weather greenfield deep ports in Uttara Kannada district under public-private partnership (PPP), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced in the State budget on February 17.

Presenting his first budget in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said the ports are expected to boost economic activity in the State. While the port at Keni, near Ankola, would be designed to handle 30 million tonnes of cargo per annum, the one proposed at Pavinakurve in Honnavara taluk would be equipped to handle 14 MTPA.

Stating that minor ports play a vital role in strengthening the local economy, Mr. Bommai noted that they handled over 6 lakh tonnes of cargo in 2022-23 in the state. Alredy projects worth ₹370 crore to improve minor ports in the State were in progress under the Sagarmala scheme while 12 new projects worth ₹597 crore would be initiated during this year.

The government has submitted a detailed project report to develop a state-of-the-art fishing harbour at Majali in Uttara Kannada district at an estimated cost of ₹275 crore.

Boat-building yards

While boat-building yards are operational at Hangarakatte and Malpe in Udupi district, in association with Cochin Shipyard Limited, an additional boat-building yard would come up at the Mangaluru fishing harbour, thereby contributing to the growth of the marine fishing sector. This yard is proposed to be built on the Bengre-side of Gurupura (Phalguni) river where a coastal berth would come up.

The government is also planning to implement a ₹1,100 crore project, with assistance from Asian Development Bank under Prime Minister’s Blue Economy scheme.

The government intends to develop barge service connectivity in Netravati and Gurupura (Phalguni) rivers, near Mangaluru, under PPP model. Sea waterway would be developed to connect Mangaluru-Karwar-Goa-Mumbai for ease of travelling.

A marina of international standards would be developed at Byndoor beach in Udupi district to develop tourism-related activities under PPP mode, Mr. Bommai added.