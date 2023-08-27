Karnataka BJP reiterates demand for reinvestigation into Soujanya rape and murder case

August 27, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP MLAs and MLCs of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday, August 27, reiterated their demand for reinvestigation into the 2012 rape and murder of 17-year-old Soujanya, whose case ended up in acquittal of the lone accused Santosh Rao in June this year.

Addressing a protest meeting organised by the BJP in Belthangady, Mr. Kateel said a delegation of BJP MLAs will meet Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah soon and demand reinvestigation of the case. As the Central Bureau of Investigation has failed to find out the real accused, the State Government should explore legal options for reinvestigation of the case. “The BJP will be with the family of Soujanya. Our fight will be on till the real accused is convicted and sentenced to death,” he said.

Appeal to former Belthangady MLA

Referring to the recent statement of former Belthangady MLA K. Vasantha Bangera that he knew the actual accused but not revealing it because of fear to his life, Mr. Kateel and former Minister and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar asked the senior politician (Mr. Bangera), in whose term as the MLA the murder was reported, to openly reveal the names of the real accused. “Please spell out the names. We will provide security cover to you,” Mr. Kateel said.

Mr. Kumar said the 75-year-old Mr. Bangera should not commit the crime of hiding the names of the actual accused. “If you have hid the names so far then there seems to be a powerful force (in support of the accused). There seems to be a hidden agenda too,” he said.

While stating that the BJP supported all organisations fighting for justice of Soujanya’s family, Mr. Kumar cautioned people against groups that are using Soujanya to malign the image of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

Reinvestigation necessary

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja said it was the BJP government, headed by D.V. Sadananda Gowda, which ordered Criminal Investigation Department’s probe into the case, 12 days after the murder. The then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the CBI investigation, which has led to the acquittal of the lone accused Santosh Rao. He then gave a representation to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding reinvestigation.

Mr. Poonja said that those who have committed the murder and are behind the gruesome act will suffer for a long time.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian said reinvestigation is necessary to put an end the rumours related to the murder. MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary said public interest litigation should be filed before the High Court seeking reinvestigation.

Soujanya’s mother Kusumavati sought help of BJP leaders for a meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mangaluru City South MLA D.Vedavyas Kamant and BJP District President Sudarshan Moodbidri also spoke.

A large number of BJP activists took part in the protest meet in front of Belthangady taluk office.

