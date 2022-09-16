Karnataka BJP chief opposes extension of Bengaluru-Mangaluru express via Mysuru to Karwar

The extension of Bengaluru-Mangaluru via Mysuru express to Karwar/ Kannur/ Vasco-da-Gama would reduce the seat/ berth availability to travelling public from Mangaluru, Nalin Kumar Kateel said. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka BJP President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has opposed the proposed extension of Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru via Mysuru overnight train to Karwar that was mooted upon demand from Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

In a letter on September 13 to the General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR) that owns the train, Mr. Kateel said the Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi, Mangaluru, in its August 23 letter had expressed concerns over the proposed extension. The Samithi in the letter told the MP that Train No. 16585/586 Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru via Mysuru express was highly patronised and a convenient service for the residents of Mangaluru as it was being operated out of Mangaluru Central in the City.

Its extension to Karwar/ Kannur/ Vasco-da-Gama would not only reduce the seat/ berth availability to travelling public from Mangaluru, but they would also be deprived of the convenience of boarding the service at Central as the train was supposed to skip Central station and run via Mangaluru Junction after its extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this context, I too feel that the extension of above train beyond Mangaluru is not reasonable and will harm the interests of existing travellers/commuters of the region,” Mr. Kateel said. The MP further said, “I therefore request you to maintain the status quo of above train’s present operation. If there is need to run a train to Karwar/ Vasco from Mysuru/ Bengaluru, a separate train may be considered on a different path. The existing train may be continued without extending beyond Mangaluru Central in the larger interests of my constituency people.”

No extension from Central

While the SWR owns the train and Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) has to receive it upon extension to Karwar, the Southern Railway (SR) that owns about 30 km network of Mangaluru Railway Region has to facilitate the extension. KRCL on its part has reportedly agreed to receive the train on all days of the week.

The SR, however, has agreed to extend the train via Mangaluru Junction without taking it to Central, that too, only for three days a week. In a message to SWR, the SR said during the rest of the days, the train would be terminated at Mangaluru Central itself.

While Mr. Kateel was not available for comments, his office said the MP wanted the train to run via Mangaluru Central if it is to be extended to Karwar.

Tourism circuit

Mr. Pratap Simha had earlier written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav seeking train’s extension so as to connect Mysuru region with the rest of Karnataka coast with a view to cater to large number of tourists as well as business communities. He had said Mysuru region had lost connectivity with the rest of the Karnataka coast after cancellation of the Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express about two years ago.