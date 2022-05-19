Karnataka-based chocolate manufacturer CAMPCO wants help to expand market reach

Mangaluru-based CAMPCO (Central Arecanut & Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative) Ltd., is a leading processor of agri-based products, like arecanut, cocoa, rubber and pepper, and a manufacturer of chocolate. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

May 19, 2022 11:56 IST

Karnataka’s leading chocolate manufacturer CAMPCO ropes in Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to expand market reach, mitigate price volatility

Mangaluru-based CAMPCO (Central Arecanut & Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative) Ltd., a leading processor of agri-based products like arecanut, cocoa, rubber and pepper, and a manufacturer of chocolate, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to digitally transform the business and unlock its next phase of growth.

CAMPCO, a multi-State cooperative society instituted in 1973 to uplift the farming community, has been facing challenges in catering to the northern and western markets in India from its Mangaluru production facility, in addition to market pressures and price volatilities in the commodities market.

CAMPCO chose Infor CloudSuite F&B to garner complete visibility across its supply chain, and tap into its deep expertise in the food & beverage vertical to transform business operations.

CAMCO produces over 23,000 tons of cocoa-based products. The company plans to expand its portfolio with other allied products, such as coconut, pepper, and rubber.

Among other things, CAMPCO wants to empower a farmers’ network of 150,000 with real-time market information to balance demand and supply.

“To fulfill our vision, it is critical to address key challenges like constant price fluctuations and access to real-time market requirements that impact the supply chain and production process. Hence, we required a solid digital platform to accelerate innovation and stay competitive,” said Krishna Kumar. MD, CAMPCO.

The project is expected to go live in April 2023.