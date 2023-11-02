Karnataka Bank’s net profit in Q2 declines by ₹81.37 crore compared that in the same quarter of 2022-23

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank’s net profit in the second quarter of 2023-24 declined to ₹330.26 crore from ₹411.63 crore posted in the same quarter of 2022-23, a decrease of 19.77%. However, its net profit in the half-year ending September 30 rose to ₹700.96 crore from ₹525.81 crore as on September 30, 2022.

Bank’s board of directors in their meeting held in Mangaluru on Thursday, November 2, approved the financial results for the quarter and the half year ending September 30, 2023.

For the quarter ending September 2023, the net interest income increased by 2.45%, to ₹822.41 crore from ₹802.73 crore in the previous fiscal’s Q2. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose from 3.36% in Q2, 2022-23 to 3.47% in the current Q2. The net NPAs, however, reduced from 1.72% to 1.36% during the period.

The business turnover of the bank touched a new high of ₹1,56,467.71 crore as of September 30, 2023, from ₹1,42,624.9 crore in the previous fiscal. Deposits of the bank grew to ₹89,531.73 crore from ₹81,633.66 crore, and gross advances grew to ₹66,935.98 crore from ₹60,991.24 crore. The credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 73.65%, said a press release. Capital adequacy Ratio storod at 16.2% when compared to 15.28% in the last fiscal. The net interest margin improved to 3.63% from 3.56% as on September 30, 2022.

Bank managing director and CEO H. Srikrishnan said, “Our performance on key performance metrics reflects the strengthening of our fundamentals. With our preferential capital raise allotment process completed, we can look to expanding business volumes, invest into robust technology for customer deliveries, and provide more confidence to our stakeholders.”

Executive director Sekhar Rao said, “In the face of evolving economic challenges, we have demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and steady growth in various aspects of our operations. Our commitment to sound banking practices, customer satisfaction, and digital innovation continues to drive our success.”

