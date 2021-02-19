Karnataka Bank to take up renovation of Pumpwell Circle

P. Jayaram Bhat, Chairman of Karnataka Bank, along with district administration officials inaugurated the gardening and barricading work on National Highway 66 from KPT Junction to Pumpwell, as part of CSR activity, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Karnataka Bank has plans to redevelop the Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Circle in the coming days, said its Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of barricades and gardens on the median of National Highway 66 between KPT Junction and Mahaveer Circle sponsored by the bank here, Mr. Mahabaleshwara said that the bank was committed to giving back to society. The barricades and median gardens bought at a cost of ₹1.1 crore for a distance of 3.1 km was one such initiative, he said.

While the barricades would ensure safety of general public, the garden would enhance the beauty of the city.

The bank has completed the project in association with the district administration under its corporate social responsibility initiative, he said.

Bank Chairman P. Jayarama Bhat inaugurated the new facility at Nanthoor in the presence of MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others.