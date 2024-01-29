Karnataka Bank to raise ₹700 crore through equity share capital

January 29, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank intends to issue equity share capital up to ₹700 crore out of which ₹100 crore will be issued on a preferential basis and the balance ₹600 crore in one or more tranches through permitted means.

The bank had raised ₹800 crores by way of Preferential Issue of Equity Shares on October 26, 2023, following approval by the Board of Directors to raise equity capital to an amount of ₹1,500 crore on September 22, 2023.

The Board of Directors in its meeting on Monday, January 29, approved to raise the balance ₹700 crore. It approved the issuance of 37,72,730 equity shares of face value of ₹10 to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., at a price of ₹265.06 per equity share amounting to ₹100 crore on a preferential basis.

It also approved to issue, offer and allot equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up to permitted investors at such price as may be permitted under applicable law, amounting to ₹600 crore through private placements, qualified institutions placements and any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws.

The bank in a release said the proposed issue will help it strengthen the financial foundation for future growth. The proceeds will primarily be used to meet the bank’s growing business needs.

Details of Monday’s Board meeting are available at https://karnatakabank.com/investor-portal/corporate-annoucements.

