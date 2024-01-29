Karnataka Bank to raise ₹700 crore through equity share capital

January 29, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank intends to issue equity share capital up to ₹700 crore out of which ₹100 crore will be issued on a preferential basis and the balance ₹600 crore in one or more tranches through permitted means.

The bank had raised ₹800 crores by way of Preferential Issue of Equity Shares on October 26, 2023, following approval by the Board of Directors to raise equity capital to an amount of ₹1,500 crore on September 22, 2023.

The Board of Directors in its meeting on Monday, January 29, approved to raise the balance ₹700 crore. It approved the issuance of 37,72,730 equity shares of face value of ₹10 to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., at a price of ₹265.06 per equity share amounting to ₹100 crore on a preferential basis.

It also approved to issue, offer and allot equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up to permitted investors at such price as may be permitted under applicable law, amounting to ₹600 crore through private placements, qualified institutions placements and any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws.

The bank in a release said the proposed issue will help it strengthen the financial foundation for future growth. The proceeds will primarily be used to meet the bank’s growing business needs.