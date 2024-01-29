GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Bank to raise ₹700 crore through equity share capital

The bank had raised ₹800 crores by way of Preferential Issue of Equity Shares on October 26, 2023, following approval by the Board of Directors to raise equity capital to an amount of ₹1,500 crore

January 29, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Bank intends to issue equity share capital up to ₹700 crore out of which ₹100 crore will be issued on a preferential basis and the balance ₹600 crore in one or more tranches through permitted means.

The bank had raised ₹800 crores by way of Preferential Issue of Equity Shares on October 26, 2023, following approval by the Board of Directors to raise equity capital to an amount of ₹1,500 crore on September 22, 2023.

The Board of Directors in its meeting on Monday, January 29, approved to raise the balance ₹700 crore. It approved the issuance of 37,72,730 equity shares of face value of ₹10 to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., at a price of ₹265.06 per equity share amounting to ₹100 crore on a preferential basis.

It also approved to issue, offer and allot equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up to permitted investors at such price as may be permitted under applicable law, amounting to ₹600 crore through private placements, qualified institutions placements and any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws.

The bank in a release said the proposed issue will help it strengthen the financial foundation for future growth. The proceeds will primarily be used to meet the bank’s growing business needs.

Details of Monday’s Board meeting are available at https://karnatakabank.com/investor-portal/corporate-annoucements.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.