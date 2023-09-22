Karnataka Bank to raise ₹1,500 crore capital by way of issuing equity shares

September 22, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank, headquartered in Mangaluru, will raise ₹1,500 crore capital in one or more tranches by way of preferential issue/ rights issue/QUP or any other permissible mode, subject to approval by competent authorities and the shareholders.

Bank’s board of directors approved the proposal in its meeting held on September 22, Friday, said a press release.

As part of tranche 1, the board has approved the issuance of up to 3,34,00,132 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each to HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd., Quant Mutual Fund, Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Ltd., Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. (“Proposed Allottees”), at a price of ₹239.52 per equity share (including premium of ₹229.52 per share), amounting to an aggregate of up to ₹800 crore on a preferential basis.

The proposed issue will help the bank strengthen its’ financial foundation for future growth. The proceeds of the issue will be primarily used to meet the needs of the growing business of the Bank, including long-term capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Bank’s managing director and CEO H. Srikrishnan said, “This capital infusion marks a pivotal moment in our journey. It reflects our commitment to fortify our position in the market and better serve our customers. We are confident that this strategic step aligns with our vision for growth and stability.”

NovaaOne Capital, a SEBI-registered merchant banker, is acting as an exclusive financial adviser to the bank on this fund raise.

