Karnataka Bank to collect GST

September 30, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank has enabled the service of collection of Goods and Service Tax (GST) through multiple modes of collections, including Over the Counter (OTC) and through Internet Banking facility.

Its customers may pay GST at their convenience through Internet Banking or through all Branches of the Bank with multiple payment option of Cash/Transfer/Clearing modes within the limits prescribed by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The Reserve Bank of India has already authorised Karnataka Bank to collect Direct and Indirect Taxes, on behalf of CBDT and CBIC. Bank customers are availing seamless payments for Custom Duty Payments through online under Electronic Cash Ledger (ECL), by selecting ‘Karnataka Bank’ in the ‘ICEGATE’ portal of Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) after going live on April 10, said a release.