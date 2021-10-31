Karnataka Bank sponsors 50 ECG machines for GPs in Udupi district

MANGALURU

31 October 2021 22:32 IST

Karnataka Bank, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, has sponsored 50 Electrocardiography Machines (ECG) worth ₹11.50 lakh to needy gram panchayats and their affiliated sub-centres in Udupi district.

The initiative implemented in association with the Cardiology at Door Steps Foundation Trust, Mangaluru, will help in providing better diagnostic services related to early detection of heart diseases.

Mangaging Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Mahabaleshwara M.S. handed over the first lot of 10 units of ECG machines to the Managing Trustee of the trust and senior cardiologist Padmanabha Kamath at the bank’s head office here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahabaleshwara said that a vast majority of population below the poverty line in the country are dependent on primary health centres for receiving medical treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care. It is important that corporate institutions support the initiatives of the Union Government in ramping up medical infrastructure in the public sector, a release from the bank said.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Kamath said that it is a huge gesture from Karnataka Bank to support the initiative of the trust. “With improved diagnostic facilities, I am sure that the rural PHCs will now be able to provide better preventive healthcare services to under-served and less privileged sections of society,” the release quoted Dr. Kamath as saying.