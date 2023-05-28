Karnataka Bank reports record annual net profit of ₹1,179.68 crore

May 28, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank has reported a record annual net profit of ₹1,179.68 crore for 2022-23, a 132% increase from the previous year’s ₹507.99 crore. The net profit for the 4th quarter ending March 2023 is ₹353.53 crore, up by 171.53% from ₹130.2 crore for the corresponding period in FY 2021-22.

The Board of Directors of the bank approved the Audited Annual financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023, and proposed a dividend of 50% for approval in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting during its meeting here on Saturday, May 27, said a release.

As of March 31, 2023, the bank’s business turnover stood at ₹1,47,319.53 crore, a year-on-year growth of 7.4%. Deposits grew 8.68% YoY to ₹87,367.91 crore, while advances increased 5.58% YoY to ₹59,951.62 crore. CASA deposits accounted for 32.97% of total deposits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bank’s PCR (Provision Coverage Ratio) rose to 80.76% from 73.47% in 2022 while the CRAR (Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio) under Basel III reached a record 17.45%, up from 15.66% last year.

Gross Non-Performing Assets reduced from 3.9% ( ₹2,250.82 crore) to 3.74% ( ₹2,292.91 crore).

The Net Non-Performing Assets stood at ₹1,021.27 crore or 1.70%, down from ₹1,376.97 crore or 2.42% last year. Priority sector advances stood at 41.47% of total advances, above the minimum target of 40% set by the RBI.

Interim Managing Director and CEO Sekhar Rao said as the Bank makes a Century of unwavering trust, it has made significant progress in all fundamental aspects, including loan advances, expanding net interest margin and maintaining a steady CASA base.

Besides focus on digital transformation of operations to achieve growth, the ‘Retailisation’ strategy would focus more on profitable retail business while judiciously reducing the share of corporate loan advances, Mr. Rao said. The retail advances rose to 50.34% in Q4 of 2022-23 from 48.08% in Q3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.