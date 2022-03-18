Karnataka Bank receives MSME award
Karnataka Bank has bagged the “Best MSME Bank of the year – Winner” award among private sector banks at the 8th MSMEs Excellence Awards Ceremony and Summit of ASSOCHAM held recently in New Delhi.
Bank’s Deputy General Manager B. Gopalakrishna Samaga received the award in the presence of Union MSME Minister Narayan T. Rane, said a release.
Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said the bank has been focusing on the MSME sector with various digital products. The bank has ensured expeditious disposal of MSME credit proposals by duly adhering to all quality standards and is actively participating in various Public/Private initiatives to promote the cause of MSME., added the release.
