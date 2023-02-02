Karnataka Bank posts ₹300 crore net profit in Q3

February 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank on Thursday, February 2, announced posting a net profit of ₹300.63 crore during the third quarter of the current financial year with a growth rate of 105.32% as against ₹146.42 crore during the corresponding previous quarter.

Consequently, the net profit for the first nine months of the current financial year increased to ₹826.15 crore with a Year on Year growth rate of 118.68% as against ₹377.79 crore of net profit earned during the corresponding period of the previous year, said a release. The Board of Directors approved the financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2022 in its meeting here.

With improvement in assets quality, the Gross NPA has declined by 8 bps to 3.28% from 3.36 % as compared to the sequential previous quarter, Sept. 2022. Similarly, the Net NPA also declined by 6 bps to 1.66 % from 1.72 % as compared to the sequential previous quarter.

Bank has clocked a business turnover of ₹1,47,128.51 crore as on December 31 with a YoY growth rate of 9.79%, deposits of ₹84,596.4 crore with YoY growth rate of 7.86 % and Advances of ₹62,532.11 crore with YoY growth rate of 12.51%.

Announcing the results at the Bank’s Head Quarters, Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said the impressive all round performance of the Bank is on account of improved operational efficiency facilitated by various initiatives under KBL VIKAAS.