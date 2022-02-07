Mangaluru

Karnataka Bank posts ₹146.42 crore net profit in Q3

Karnataka Bank has posted a net profit of ₹146.42 crore for the third quarter of current financial year with a Year on Year growth rate of 8.16% as against ₹135.37 crore of net profit earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

A release here said the results were announced at a meeting of the Board of Directors held recently through virtual mode where the board approved the financial results for the quarter and nine-months period ending December 2021.

The asset quality improved significantly. The Gross NPA has declined by 39 bps to 4.11% from 4.5% as compared to the sequential previous quarter, September 2021. In absolute terms also the GNPA declined by ₹170.6 crore, to ₹2,330.52 crore from ₹2,501.12 crore as at the previous quarter. Similarly, the Net NPA also declined by 39 bps to 2.45% from 2.84% as compared to the sequential previous quarter. Further, NNPA amount also reduced by ₹186.37 crore to ₹1,359.89 crore from ₹1,546.26 crore as at the previous quarter.

The Bank registered a business turnover of ₹1,33,918.07 crore as on December 31 with a YoY growth rate of 5.44%, deposits of ₹78,428.71 crore with YoY growth rate of 6.24% and Advances of ₹55,489.36 crore with YoY growth rate of 4.33%.


