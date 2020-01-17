Karnataka Bank posts ₹123 crore net profit in Q3

Karnataka Bank has posted a net profit of ₹123.14 crore for the third quarter of current financial year, as against the ₹140.41 crore posted for the corresponding period last fiscal. For the nine-month period that ended in December 2019, the bank posted a net profit of ₹404.47 crore, as against ₹415.51 crore for the same period in 2018-19.

According to a release, the operating profit during Q3 of the current year was ₹501.79 crore, as against ₹400.37 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year — a growth of 25.33%. Furthermore, for the nine month so far of the current financial year, the operating profit stood at ₹1,265.23 crore, as against ₹1,125.58 crore for the same period the previous year — a growth of 12.41%.

Karnataka Bank clocked a business turnover of ₹1,26,267 crore as on December 31, 2019, registering a year-on-year growth of 7.83%. The deposits of the bank rose to ₹71,356 crore from ₹65,141 crore — an increase of 9.54%. Advances rose to ₹54,911 crore from ₹ 51,961 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 5.68%. However, the retail advances registered a growth of 12.47%.

Announcing the results at the bank’s headquarters here, managing director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said, “The bank has been able to deliver consistent and steady Q3 numbers. It also improved its Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) to 59.34% from 57.20% (as on Dec 2018), mainly on account of improved operating profits. Furthermore, the credit growth in retail and mid-corporate sector is at 11.71%, and going forward this sector will continue to be the growth engine. The bank has also started digital sanction of retail loans such as home, auto and personal loans, which are now happening in 5 to 20 minutes. The same will be extended to MSME loans in the days to come.”