Karnataka Bank posts ₹114.05 crore net profit in Q1

Karnataka Bank on Saturday reported ₹114.05 crore net profit during the first quarter of 2022-23 as against ₹105.91 crore reported during Q1 of the previous financial year.

The board of directors in its meeting on Saturday at the headquarters in Mangaluru approved the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, said a release.

The operating profit of the bank stood at ₹412.65 crore as of June 30. The net interest income increased to ₹687.56 crore as against ₹574.79 crore for Q1 of FY 22 with a year-on-year growth rate of 19.62%.

The business turnover was at ₹1,38,935.71 crore as against ₹1,27,846.08 crore in Q1 of 2021-22. The deposits stood at ₹80,576.38 crore with a YoY growth of 5.72% and the advances at ₹58,359.33 crore with a YoY growth of 13.03%.

Gross NPAs declined to 4.03% while they were 4.84% in the corresponding Q1 of the previous year.

GNPAs in absolute terms declined to ₹2,401.39 crore in the current Q1 from ₹2,549.06 crore (Q1 of FY 22). Similarly net NPAs also declined to 2.16% from 3.02 % in the corresponding Q1 of the previous year. In absolute terms, NNPAs declined to ₹1,262.88 crore from ₹1,557.38 crore.

The bank is making steady progress in its customer franchise building. It acquired 1572 MSME accounts in the quarter while doing well in the sale of mutual funds and co-branded credit card.

Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said the economy has grown in line with RBI’s range predictions for GDP in Q1. The bank saw tangible recovery in contract-intensive sectors.