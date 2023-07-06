ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Bank opens technology and business hub in Bengaluru

July 06, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The aim is to consolidate all its tech and digital operations under one roof

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Bank is celebrating its centenary year in 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Bank opened a state-of-the-art ‘Technology & Digital Hub’ at Artisane RPS Tech Centre, J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru on July 5. The aim is to consolidate all its tech and digital operations under one roof. The hub is expected to spearhead development and innovation as well as execution.

Bank Chairman Pradeep Kumar, who inaugurated the centre, says, “The newly opened Technology & Digital Hub will be a game changer in accelerating the growth journey of the bank as we celebrate the centenary year. While strengthening the hands of brick and mortar branches, this new technology nerve centre will open up new channels of sourcing business and servicing the next gen customers.”

Bank Managing Director and CEO Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma said, “Our new Technology & Digital Hub will drive the next level of automation and digitisation, harnessing the power of computing and analytics. Effectively, we will end up increasing the bandwidth for business acquisition, service delivery and ability to partner with fintechs and start-ups.”

