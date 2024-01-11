Karnataka Bank opens its 915th branch in Ayodhya

January 11, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank opened its 915th branch with a mini e-lobby at Ayodhya on Thursday.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust trustee Anil Mishra inaugurated the branch while VHP leader Gopal Nagarakatte inaugurated the e-lobby, said a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Bank Managing Director and CEO H. Srikrishnan said, “We are delighted to step into Ayodhya which is now on the global map. With its world-class infrastructure, Ayodhya has turned out to be a perfect destination for cultural preservation and will attract visitors from all over the world.”

He further said the bank with its 100-year legacy will be positioned right to offer world-class banking and digital services from the city.

Bank Executive Director Sekhar Rao said the Ayodhya branch will showcase innovative digital banking solutions providing customers with seamless and efficient financial services.