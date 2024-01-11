GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Bank opens its 915th branch in Ayodhya

January 11, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Bank opened its 915th branch with a mini e-lobby at Ayodhya on Thursday.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust trustee Anil Mishra inaugurated the branch while VHP leader Gopal Nagarakatte inaugurated the e-lobby, said a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Bank Managing Director and CEO H. Srikrishnan said, “We are delighted to step into Ayodhya which is now on the global map. With its world-class infrastructure, Ayodhya has turned out to be a perfect destination for cultural preservation and will attract visitors from all over the world.”

He further said the bank with its 100-year legacy will be positioned right to offer world-class banking and digital services from the city.

Bank Executive Director Sekhar Rao said the Ayodhya branch will showcase innovative digital banking solutions providing customers with seamless and efficient financial services.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.