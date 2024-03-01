GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Bank opens 15 new branches to mark its centenary

March 01, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Bank has opened 15 new branches across the country during its centenary celebrations held recently while launching its revamped corporate website.

The new branches include Kalyan East, Talegaon-Dabhade (Maharashtra ), Faridabad-NIT (Haryana ), Visakhapatnam-PM Palem (Andhra Pradesh), Hanamkonda (Telangana), Thathaguni, Kalaburagi-Airport Road, Vemagal, Pandavapura, Akkialur, Ramanakoppa, Konandur, Gondichatanahalli, Muchur and Sarve (all in Karnataka).

Bank Managing Director and CEO H. Srikrishnan said, “During the momentous occasion of our centenary celebrations, we are pleased to announce launch of a digital platform that is performance-driven, simple and engaging. This is the beginning of our open banking initiatives inviting collaborations and enhancing coverage through cutting-edge technology driven products. Our opening of 15 new branches balances out digital and physical expansion strategy and will facilitate organic growth.”

Executive Director Sekhar Rao said the introduction of the new website marks a significant stride in elevating customer experience. The platform is crafted to be dynamic and forward-looking, aligned to today’s customer needs. The opening of the new 15 branches and launch of revamped corporate website is in line with this new vision and resolve of the bank.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.