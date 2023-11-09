ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Bank official found dead

November 09, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Compliance Officer of Karnataka Bank K.A. Vadiraj, 51, was found dead at his flat in a residential apartment at Bondel on Thursday morning.

The police said Vadiraj’s wife had gone to a school in the morning to attend a meeting related to their two children.

Vadiraj’s car driver waited at the parking area for a while and went to the flat to see Vadiraj lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital at Kuntikana around noon where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vadiraj is survived by his wife and two children. The Mangaluru Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating it.

(Those who are in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US