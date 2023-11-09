HamberMenu
Karnataka Bank official found dead

November 09, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Compliance Officer of Karnataka Bank K.A. Vadiraj, 51, was found dead at his flat in a residential apartment at Bondel on Thursday morning.

The police said Vadiraj’s wife had gone to a school in the morning to attend a meeting related to their two children.

Vadiraj’s car driver waited at the parking area for a while and went to the flat to see Vadiraj lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital at Kuntikana around noon where doctors declared him brought dead.

Vadiraj is survived by his wife and two children. The Mangaluru Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating it.

(Those who are in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)

